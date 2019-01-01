hauntworldlogo
ABOUT "The Ghost Train"
Welcome to the Ghost Train of Doom! Enter at your own peril! Through this journey, you will encounter many surprises, very dark surprises, in the form of monsters, zombies, ghosts, and much more! So if you really dare, come join us, and prepare for the adventure of a lifetime. In it, you will meet Docteur French, a very peculiar doctor who studied his art of surgery in France, ready to experiment on you.
12, Curry Station Road, Madison, Alabama, 36260
https://www.franceflowerdelivery.fr/
b.walford@hotmail.com
4329871909
Haunted Houses

Suitable for All Guests and Families (MILD SCARES AND HALLOWEEN FUN)

Haunted House
Dark Ride
Open Year Around
Home Haunt
