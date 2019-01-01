ABOUT "The Ghost Train"

Welcome to the Ghost Train of Doom! Enter at your own peril! Through this journey, you will encounter many surprises, very dark surprises, in the form of monsters, zombies, ghosts, and much more! So if you really dare, come join us, and prepare for the adventure of a lifetime. In it, you will meet Docteur French, a very peculiar doctor who studied his art of surgery in France, ready to experiment on you.